ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congress scheduled to begin on Saturday, some aggrieved members of the party in Oyo State have commenced mobilisation against Governor Seyi Makinde.

The aggrieved party members from the 33 local government area at a meeting held in Ibadan on Monday, passed a vote of no confidence on the governor, urging him to resign from the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor and the aggrieved members had been at loggerheads since inception of the administration over allegations of neglect.

Among those in attendance were Mulikat Akande-Adeola, Mogaji Nureni Akanbi, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan, Gbolarumi Hazeem and Femi Babalola.

“Against the governor’s promise before and during the election, we have been neglected. Those who were not around during the election are the ones benefiting from government.

READ ALSO:

“We have accepted what has befallen us. We are prepared for the congress to ensure the party return to the people,” Mrs Akande-Adeola said.

The aggrieved members, who expressed their displeasure, promised to ensure that the party returned to the people after the congress.

Mrs Akande-Adeola, a former leader of the House of Representatives, urged the party members not to engage in any violence or fight anyone, but mobilise for the congress.

“Go to your wards, mobilise your people. Don’t fight anybody. Record whatever happens and leave us to do the remaining in Abuja, “ she urged the participants.

Also, the PDP chieftain said that never again would they entrust their destinies in the hands of someone like the incumbent governor.

They also vowed to ensure they do everything to prevent Mr Makinde from picking the party’s ticket for a second term.

But Akeem Olatunji, the state PDP spokesman, said that those calling for Mr Makinde’s resignation are the enemies of the party.

He alleged that the aggrieved PDP members were working for the opposition.

“No real member of the PDP in the state will ask the governor to resign because he is the heart and soul of PDP in Oyo State.

“95 percent of our members are with Makinde. If those aggrieved are popular, let them prepare for the congress which is coming up on Saturday,’’ he said.

(NAN)