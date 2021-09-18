The Osun State government has denied claims that it received N48 billion from the federal government as a refund on federal roads constructed within the state.

The state’s commissioner for finance, Bola Oyebamiji, said in a statement on Saturday that the total contract sum for the federal roads in the state is N38 billion.

The commissioner’s statement comes following a claim by Sikiru Ayedun, a former Commissioner for Home Affairs in Osun, that the state had received N48 billion from the federal government.

Mr Oyebamiji said the claim was “untrue, misleading and capable of creating disharmony, strife and bad blood within the progressive family”.

According to him, the total refund by the federal government to the state as of September 18, in three tranches, stand at N11.9 billion based on the project delivered by the contractors.

The commissioner said the refund was expended on four road projects inherited from the previous administration as against the claim by Mr Ayedun that the refund was being used to pay full salaries to civil servants in the state.

Mr Oyebamiji urged Osun citizens to endeavour to verify all information before publication and dissemination to ensure a peaceful and healthy political atmosphere for all and sundry.

“The total contract sum of all the federal road projects embarked upon by the Osun State Government, as approved by the Federal Ministry of Works, is N38 billion.

“It, therefore, stands logic on its head to claim that the sum of N48bn will be paid by the federal for projects whose total contract sum equals N38bn. The last time we checked, the federal government is not a Father Christmas.

“The projects in question, as of November 2018, on the average, was less than 35% completion.”

The commissioner said available records show that the Osun State Government awarded the 29km Gbongan – Akoda dualization project in 2013 for N29bn while the 40km Osogbo – Ikirun – Ila Odo Kwara boundary was awarded for N17.5bn in the same year.

“However, after due diligence and thorough assessment by the FG Public Procurement Agency, the contract sum was reviewed downward thus: Gbongan – Akoda road at N23bn, and Osogbo – Ila Odo road at N15bn respectively to carry the approved award contract sum of N38bn for all the ongoing FG roads under construction. This review was duly communicated to the Osun State Government.”

Mr Oyebamiji said as of November 2018, the contractor handling Gbongan – Akoda road project had received a total sum of N10.2bn, out of which 3.5km of the 29km stretch road has been completed including the Gbongan Interchange and the project was at 29% completion.

He added that the contractor handling the Osogbo – Ila Odo road collected a total sum of N9.2bn, with a 49% completion rate.

“The implication is that the Osun State Government had paid both contractors the sum of N19.4bn as of November 2018. Similarly, the total refund by the FG to the state as of today, in three tranches, stood at N11.9bn based on the project delivered by both contractors.”

Mr Oyebamiji maintained that the federal government’s N11.9 billion had been used in the construction of four roads inherited from the previous administration in the state.

“As of today, Gbongan – Akoda road project is at 36% completion stage, with 8.6km asphalted on both sides of the road. Also, the Osogbo – Ila-Odo project which was 49% in November 2018 is now at 55% completion.

“Oba Adesoji Aderemi road which was equally inherited at 65% completion is at 74% now and Ilesa – Iperindo – Ipetu Ijesa road project rose from 40% to 66% completion stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is also instructive to note that since the advent of the Oyetola administration, an additional 60km of the road had been reconstructed and fully completed, with another 10 township roads presently under construction. These are expected to be completed before the end of 2021, including the Iconic Olaiya flyover.”