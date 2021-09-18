ADVERTISEMENT
The Lagos State Judicial panel of inquiry into police brutality has suspended its sitting until further notice.
Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge heading the panel, announced on Saturday.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the panel in November suspended the sitting over the withdrawal of youth representatives from the panel.
The panel was expected to conclude its sitting on October 19.
Details later…
