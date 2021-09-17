ADVERTISEMENT

Iyabo Akindele, the longest-serving private secretary of the former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, has died.

Mrs Akindele, fondly called ‘Aunty Iyabo,’ died on 13 September at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital in Ilishan Remo, Ogun State.

She was 54.

The deceased was a known household name in Mr Osoba’s political empire and was known for her humility, respect, and dedication to work.

A statement from the former governor’s residence, issued by Kunle Adeyemi, a former House of Representatives member, described Mrs Akindele as a “great woman with a beautiful soul, a rare breed.”

“The world just lost another great and gentle soul and one of the soldiers of Christ. Iyabo or Mummy Tobi, as she was fondly called. She was very sincere, honest and stood for the truth at all times, A great woman with a beautiful soul, a rare breed’, the statement read.

“She was a sister, friend, consoler, stabilizer, and adviser. Our great leader, Chief Olusegun Osoba, his family, and political associates will miss her. May the Almighty God grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grant her peaceful soul eternal rest.”

Mrs Akindele was survived by two children.