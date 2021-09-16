ADVERTISEMENT

Three men who allegedly strangled to death a radiographer-turned Uber driver and absconded with his Toyota Corolla appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday.

Sodiq Taiwo, Rilwan Nasiru and Pelumi Oladimeji, aged 23, 27 and 20 respectively, appeared before Magistrate W.A. Salami on a three-count of conspiracy to murder, murder and stealing.

They allegedly killed Morenikeji Oluwaniyi, who they booked to take them in his car to Meiran area of Lagos State.

The magistrate could not take their pleas but remanded them at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending advice from Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Temitope Adegbie, told the court that the trio committed the alleged offence on 5 September about 10.00 p.m., at Abule Egba, Lagos State.

She alleged that the trio absconded with Mr Oluwaniyi’s Toyota Corolla with registration number KSF 830 GX, after strangling him to death.

READ ALSO:

Ms Adegbie submitted that the car was worth N2 million.

Mr Oluwaniyi was reportedly booked and lured by the defendants to take them to Meiran during which they allegedly conspired and strangled him to death and made away with his car.

His body was allegedly dumped on the Abule Egba bridge.

Following a complaint by his fiancee, his car was tracked and found, while the defendants were apprehended by the police.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged offences contravene Sections 223, 233 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court adjourned the case until October 27 for mention.

(NAN)