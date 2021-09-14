ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday approved the appointment of the Deji of Akure, Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, as chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas.

This is contained in a statement issued in Akure by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment of Deji of Akure followed the expiration of the two-year single-term tenure of the immediate past chairman of the council, Fredrick Akinruntan.

Mr Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugbo, was appointed chairman on 13 September , 2019, and his tenure lapsed on 12 September , 2021.

Mr Olatunde stated that Governor Akeredolu expressed appreciation to the council members under the leadership of the erstwhile chairman.

He said Mr Akinruntan did well and gave all the necessary support to ensure that the people of Ondo State enjoyed good governance.

The governor urged the new chairman to improve on the record of his predecessor by working in harmony with his brother Obas and the government in ensuring the development of the state.

Mr Aladelusi ascended the throne of his ancestors as Deji of Akure on 17 July , 2015, as the 47th Deji of Akure.

(NAN)