The University of Lagos has announced the appointment of Idris Olorunnimbe as the project lead for the 2022 edition of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) Games they will host.

Me Olorunnimbe is the founder and Group Chief Executive of The Temple Company.

According to the University, Mr Idris’s track record of leading and executing herculean projects that position the state and country positively, his passion for sports, and being a proud alumnus of the university were the reasons for his appointment.

Conveying the appointment in a letter, Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, Vice-Chancellor noted that the appointment is based on Olorunnimbe’s “enviable track record and integrity as a great alumnus of this University.”

The letter read, “As the Project Lead for the Games, you will be expected to support the University in galvanising technical and financial support necessary for the success of the Games. You will also be expected to support in areas of equipment and state-of-the-art facilities for the Games. We are certain that your appointment is important and will ensure the success of the game.”

While accepting his new assignment, Mr Olorunnimbe said, “I’m honoured to be counted worthy to serve as an ambassador of my alma mater, University of Lagos. Working from the frontline in the creative industry for many years has brought me in direct touch with the huge potentials that can be harnessed from the Nigerian youth population. For me, this task presents a wider platform to make more contribution.”

Me Olorunnimbe leads the Temple Company team, a creative content and entertainment powerhouse that nurtures creatives, develops content, and manages talents to actualise their full potential.

NUGA is the body that organises University-level sporting events in Nigeria. It hosts an inter-university sports competition called the University Games. The first NUGA games were held at the University of Ibadan in 1966, and it now boasts 36 Nigerian universities as members.

NUGA approves 15 different sporting events at the University Games: track and field, badminton, basketball, chess, cricket, handball, hockey, judo, soccer, squash, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, and volleyball, with the intent to foster unity and leadership qualities amongst the students of the various universities.

With Mr Olorunnimbe leading the team to execute the 2022 NUGA Games, many believe it would one of its kind if not the best ever organised in the history of the inter-university games.,