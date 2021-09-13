ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family of a teenager, Monsurat Ojuade, fatally shot by a police officer.

During the visit, Mr Odumosu named the trigger-happy officer but insisted the deceased was hit by a stray bullet, a claim Ms Ojuade’s family had rejected.

The deceased’s family lawyer, Samuel Mbaebie, maintained that the 18-year-old “was shot at close range execution-style by the killer police personnel.”

This newspaper had reported how the teenager was killed in her compound after the police raided their area in Mogaji, Surulere.

Oluwatosin Ojuade, the elder sister of the deceased, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that Miss Ojuade was shot one month after her 18th birthday.

Condolences

In a statement by the command’s spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, titled “Lagos CP pays condolence visit to the bereaved family of girl killed by a stray bullet,” the commissioner said the culprit, Samuel Phillips, a sergeant, had been arrested and was currently undergoing orderly room trial.

“Accompanied by top members of the Lagos State Police Command’s management team and other senior police officers, the Commissioner of Police expressed, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, psc(+), fdc, NPM; officers and men of the Command, his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family,” the read in part.

According to the statement, Mr Odomosu expressed regret over the unfortunate incident while he prayed for the repose of the late Miss Ojuade’s soul and also that God grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Mr Odumosu also reassured that “justice would be served” while he presented a letter of condolence to the bereaved family.