Lawyers representing the Lagos State government and the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), Olukayode Enitan and Rotimi Seriki, on Saturday, withdrew their application to the state’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry seeking the dismissal of evidence presented by a leading witness of the last year’s #EndSARS protest in Lekki, Sarah Ibrahim.

The duo had approached the panel following the continuous absence of the witness at the sitting.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Ms Ibrahim in April told the panel that she witnessed the shooting by the Nigerian Army at the Lekki tollgate. She said at least 10 persons were killed during the October 20 incident.

This newspaper reported that Mr Enitan told the panel that the witness had been evading cross-examination after making “outrageous” claims.

‘Not aware’

A lawyer representing the witness, Oloruntomi Olagunju had told the panel that he wasn’t aware of the sitting scheduled for that day adding that he was “out of town.”

He said he saw news items on social media calling for the dismissal of Ms Ibrahim’s evidence.

“We heard on social media about this proceedings, she volunteered to assist this panel. She was before this panel and was cross-examined by Mr Owonikoko and the counsel,” he said.

He added that the registrar, Moshood Shittu, sent him the notice of the scheduled Saturday sitting on Friday around past 10 p.m.

But Mr Shittu explained that he sent the notice to all the lawyers immediately after he got it from the panel.

Doris Okwuobi, the head of the panel, adjourned the hearing till September 14.