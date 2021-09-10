ADVERTISEMENT

The Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders has berated the proscribed Indigenious People of Biafra (IPOB) over its continued sit-at-home order in Imo State.

The socio-political pressure group is the umbrella body of youth organisations in the South-east geo-political zone.

Their group’s position was contained in a statement co-signed by its President-General, Goodluck Ibem, and Secretary-General, Kanice Igwe, and made available to reporters in Owerri on Thursday.

The group called on IPOB to fully enforce the cancellation of its sit-at-home directives which they said were negatively affecting social and economic activities in Imo.

It added that observing the order on Mondays would disrupt students from writing WAEC examinations.

The group also said that families who survive on a daily income would be worst hit by the sit-at-home order. It called on residents of the state to defy the order henceforth.

“It is not a hidden information that our secondary school students sitting for WAEC examinations will be writing English Language on Monday, September 13, and we cannot afford to have them miss the paper.

“Asking these students to sit at home on Monday when other students in the country and other West African countries will be writing the same examination is the worst disservice anyone can do to our students.

“Many persons depend on a daily income, and such persons are at the receiving end of this order and this is why the cancelled sit-at-home order should be duly enforced,” the group said.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday visited Imo to commission projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration.

Imo State is seen as the hub of the pro-Biafra group, IPOB’s operations in Nigeria’s South-east.

(NAN)