The police in Lagos say a total of 186 murder suspects were arrested between January and August this year.

Hakeem Odumosu, the police commissioner in the state, said this during a security and business dialogue at the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday.

In addition to the murder cases, Mr Odumosu said 493 suspected armed robbers, including traffic robbers; and 397 suspected cultists were arrested.

He added that 160 robbery incidents were foiled, while six residential robberies were successful but no life lost in the incidents.

“You are not unaware of the general security challenges that are noticeable in Lagos which include armed robbery, cultism, robbery-in-traffic, gangsterism, land grabbing, cyber-crimes, and lately traffic gridlock.

“These security challenges are however not insurmountable as the Command has thrived hard in arresting perpetrators and curbing the challenges as required of us. In this regard, the Command, with its anti-crime strategies and the help of the general public, has recorded an appreciable number of achievements from January, 2021 till date,” he said.

Mr Odumosu said the command was able to recover 40 stolen vehicles, while 98 arms, 243 various calibers of ammunition and 11 dangerous weapons were recovered.

The police boss also disclosed that a total of 3,700 motorcycles were impounded between January and August, and crushed in line with the order of the court within this period.

“The menaces being perpetrated by Okada operators to aid crimes and criminality in the state are worrisome. The Command has briefed the state government on this trend with a view to arresting the situation and making the state safe.

The recalcitrant criminally minded riders are daily being dealt with according to the law by the Command. Their operations within central business districts, banks and other business environments are daily being curtailed,” the police commissioner said.

The police commissioner said the command has examined the security challenges in Lagos and proffered possible solutions, including collaboration with neighbourhood security units and other statutory security agencies.

Mr Odumosu said police officers in the state will not relent in their efforts in curbing crime and arresting criminal elements across the state.