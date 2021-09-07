ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, on Tuesday said the police have arrested the Marketing Manager of Lance Trend Ltd, an information technology company at Ketu, for allegedly absconding with goods of the company worth N46milion.

Mr Odumosu said this during a security and business dialogue at the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday

The police commissioner said the company, on March 12, discovered that the marketing manager, Omotosho Olanrewaju, “stole computers and accessories valued at N46 million and later absconded.”

Mr Odumosu said the suspect was later tracked and arrested by the police detectives in a house at Lekki where he was taking refuge and parts of the stolen computers, worth N10 million, were recovered from him.

Similarly, the police arrested two suspects for purchasing diesel worth over N47 million with a forged Bank Guarantee (BG) instrument as payment.

Mr Odumosu said the suspects, Gabriel Arugba, 44, and Albert Agbor, 39, bought 285,000 litres of AGO product valued at N47.8 million from Eterna Oil and Gas Plc, in Ikoyi with the forged bank guarantee instrument, for the purchase and delivery.

“The BG was later discovered to be forged by the company. As soon as they were loaded with the products, the suspects disappeared and switched off their phones leaving no trace.

“The suspect with other cohorts were later tracked and arrested at Abuja, Jos, and Lagos,” Mr Odumosu said, adding that they were later arraigned in court.

Police arrest hacker

In another operation, operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, arrested one Salau Abdulmalik Femi, 38, an IT expert for allegedly hacking into the server of a bank and making fictitious credit into accounts of customers.

Mr Odumosu said the suspect is the kingpin of a syndicate that specialises in hacking into the server of banks and corporate agencies.

“The hacker, who displayed exemplary mastery of the cyber environment, was arrested after he hacked the Flex-Cube Universan Banking System (FCUBS) of a First – Generation Bank.

“Using application software, he created fictitious credits totaling one billion, eight hundred sixty-eight million, nine hundred thousand naira (N1,868,900,000:00) on the accounts of three of the banks customers to other banks,” the police boss said.

The police commissioner said items recovered from the suspect include two laptops (MSIGS75 & Allen Ware 17), one Nigeria passport, a ZTE Modem, and iPhone.

The case is being handled by the special fraud unit of the police, Mr Odumosu said.