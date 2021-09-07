ADVERTISEMENT

An Ekiti Customary court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti on Tuesday dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between Abiodun Omotoyinbo and his wife, Taiwo, on grounds of adultery.

Delivering judgment, the President of the Court, Yemisi Ojo, held that the marriage had broken down irretrievably and consequently dissolved the union

Mrs Ojo ordered both parties to go their separate ways as they stand unmarried.

The court president ordered that the nine-year- old child of the union should remain with Mr Omotoyinbo.

She ordered the father to be responsible for the payment of the child’s school fees.

Mrs Ojo ordered Mr Omotoyinbo to allow the child see his mother.

Earlier, the petitioner, Mr Omotoyinbo, 36, a farmer, in his evidence told the court that the respondent was the mother of his child.

Mr Omotoyinbo prayed for dissolution because he said he has caught her on several occasions committing adultery and she never showed any remorse.

”She threatened my life with fetish substances and has also threatened the life of the woman who is pregnant for me.

”Her threat came true because my woman is yet to give birth one year after she took in,” he said.

In her defence, Taiwo, 25, a businesswoman, denied all the allegations levelled against her by the petitioner.

”I never threatened the petitioner nor the woman who is pregnant for him. I do not agree agree with the dissolution because of my nine-year-old baby,” she said.

(NAN)