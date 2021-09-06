ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee for Local Government Congresses in Osun State has called on party members to ignore rumours of parallel congresses allegedly conducted across the state.

Gbenga Elegbeleye, the committee chairman, said at a press conference held at the party’s secretariat on Monday in Osogbo that his team successfully conducted the September 4 congresses across all designated centres in the state.

The APC local government congresses were held across the 30 Local Governments and one area office in the state on September 4.

“We do not know of any parallel congresses as being peddled around by some elements, which is disturbing,” said Mr Elegbeleye, who supervised the congress in which party members loyal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola participated.

“There was no information by any party member being against the conduct of the just-concluded election or consensus as being alleged.”

Mr Elegbeleye’s comments came a day after the APC faction loyal to Rauf Aregbesola, known as The Osun Progressives, declared that their candidates contested and won the LG congresses in 27 local governments.

Adelowo Adebiyi, the leader of the group, congratulated their members for outsmarting the governor’s faction.

‘Peaceful congress’

Mr Elegbeleye commended party leaders for the peaceful conduct of the election without any hitches.

He said the newly-elected leaders would now pilot the affairs of the party at the grassroots for successes in the upcoming governorship election in 2022 and presidential election in 2023.

The committee chairman appealed to media organisations to ensure that their reports reflected the truth of happenings at the just concluded congresses.

He thanked the party stakeholders, both at the local and state levels, for the success of the congresses in the state.

Earlier, the party’s Chairman in Osun, Gbeyega Famodun, commended the effort of the Elegbeleye-led committee for making the process a huge success.

Mr Famodun also sought for the support of party faithful and key stakeholders in the state for the success of the party in the forthcoming governorship and presidential election.

Governor Oyetola has repeatedly dismissed claims of possible disagreements between him and his predecessor, Mr Aregbesola.