Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Sunday has said he is praying to God and awaiting His direction on his 2023 re-election bid.

Mr Makinde, who disclosed this during the 2021 Hijrah luncheon held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, declared that 2023 belonged to God and that His will prevail in his political adventure.

The governor stated that he had observed that some of his supporters had started campaigning for his re-election “with the insignia of 4 + 4.

“Please let us go back to God. I did not tell the people in 2019 that I must be governor at all cost.

“The prayer I prayed to God was to allow His will prevail. So, I am saying it again,” he said.

He urged people to always factor in God into whatever they do, irrespective of their religious inclination.

Mr Makinde promised to ensure that his administration would continue to balance political appointments between Christians and Muslims in the state.

“I have reappointed seven commissioners and for the remaining 10, it will be a balanced appointment.

“On LAUTECH, we have done our best, I, a Christian from PDP and Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, a Muslim from another party. We were able to work together and resolve the issue within a year or so,” Mr Makinde said.

The governor reiterated his administration’s determination to re-double its efforts to ensure the state’s progress and development.

In his sermon at the event, Daud Noibi, said the 2021 Hijrah celebration was the first of its kind, saying it was a day of joy for all Muslims in the state.

Mr Noibi expression appreciation to the governor for making the luncheon possible and assured him that the Muslim community in the state would continue to support his administration.

The President of the League of Imams in the Southwest, Edo and Delta, Daud Akinola, said the luncheon was a unique one for the Muslim community in Oyo.

Mr Akinola, who was represented by Najimudeen Alkubroh, said the governor had won the hearts of all Muslim faithful in the state because of the tremendous developmental projects being executed by his administration.

(NAN)