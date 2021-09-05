ADVERTISEMENT

The Local Government Congress Committee assigned by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct the congress in Ogun State has said a parallel event by a group within the party would not be recognised.

Wale Ohu, the chairman of the seven-man committee, said at a press conference at the party secretariat in Abeokuta Saturday that the parallel congress was ”a waste of time.”

Mr Ohu said the congress conducted by his committee, as assigned by the party leadership, remains the authentic one. He added that the exercise was peaceful throughout the 20 local government areas of the state.

The APC held a nationwide local government congress on Saturday, with several states including Ogun and Lagos recording parallel congresses by factions within the party.

The party in Ogun State is split between a group loyal to Governor Dapo Abiodun and another supporting Ibikunle Amosun, Mr Abiodun’s predecessor, who is currently a senator representing Ogun Central. Both groups had inaugurated their ward executives, at different locations, last Thursday. While the governor’s group is led by Yemi Sanusi, the party caretaker chairman in Ogun State, Mr Amosun’s faction is led by Derin Adebiyi, a former APC chairman in the state.

Mr Ohu said the leadership of the party would, at the appropriate time, deal with those behind the purported parallel congress in Ogun, stressing that no individual can be more powerful than the national headquarters.

The chairman emphasised that the said purported parallel LG congress was an exercise in futility and has no effect on the results of the approved committee to conduct the congress

The chairman had earlier warned those engaging in anti-party activities to desist, noting that the party would not hesitate to sanction anyone found culpable of the act.

“The national leadership of the party frowns seriously against members who are committing anti-party activities for now,” he said.

“We have been sent from Abuja to strictly work according to the guidelines of the party and to strictly work according to the list of the executive members at the ward levels given to us from Abuja.”

Contacted on Saturday, Mr Adebiyi declined to comment on the development.