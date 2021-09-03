The embattled chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Adedeji Doherty, said in Lagos on Friday that he would not run for a second term of office.

Mr Doherty was removed as chairman by a Lagos High Court in June and replaced with Dominic Adegbola.

Mr Adegbola, a medical doctor, succumbed to COVID-19 complications last week.

“I remain in PDP but will not run for a second term as PDP Lagos State Chairman,’’ Mr Doherty said in a statement.

The party’s state congress is scheduled to hold in September.

“My experience as chairman over the years has been eventful and has taught me more about life, especially as it relates to my relationship with God.

“I am staying out of the race as a sacrifice I have to make in order to create the emergence of a new team of administrators; those I believe should ultimately bring a semblance of peace and unity to the party,’’ he said.

Mr Doherty decried numerous crises periods within the party as well as the sudden death of important members of the party.

READ ALSO:

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives at different points, particularly to different illnesses, and especially to the COVID-19 virus.

Mr Doherty said that his political career had been fulfilling in the only party he had ever been a member of, the PDP.

He was once the South-west Zonal Financial Secretary, the Organising Secretary, and later Acting Vice-Chairman of the Southwest zone, before becoming the chairman in November 2019.

He expressed appreciation to all loyal executive members, the Local Government Chairmen’s Forum and various leaders and party members at the respective levels of the party structure for their support.

Mr Doherty commended all members for the tolerance and patience exhibited during his tenure.

He urged major stakeholders of the party to close ranks and show more love to its teeming members.

Mr Doherty advised the party members to believe in themselves as it concerns resolving internal disagreements, rather than expecting party conflicts to be settled by leaders from other states.

“It is really embarrassing as leaders and elders of the party in Lagos State that we can’t resolve our differences internally and amicably without the intervention of external bodies.

“This shouldn’t have occurred at all if we as leaders had put the party first before considering our personal interests,’’ he stressed.

The chairman also called on national leaders of the party to lead by example by taking decisive disciplinary actions on erring members across the nation as stipulated in the party’s constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, though such action can have a short-term setback, it will definitely have a long-term positive effect on the psyche of members.

Mr Doherty advised that all and sundry should extend the olive branch, ensure love, embrace forgiveness and togetherness as members of one great indivisible political family.

(NAN)