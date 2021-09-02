ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ahmed Umar, has enjoined motorists to refrain from excessive speeding and reckless driving that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives on the road.

Mr Umar admonished motorists while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ota, on a multiple accident that involved six vehicles and 13 persons on Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the early hours of Thursday.

He blamed the accident, which occurred at 3.05 a.m., on speeding, and said that though no life was lost, two of the 13 persons suffered injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The sector commander said all the six vehicles were coming from Ibadan to Lagos when the accident happened.

He listed the six vehicles involved in the accident to include a yellow Mitsubishi pickup with registration no. XK 725 KTU, a blue Toyota Matrix car, with no registration number and a white Dad Truck marked DBT 212 ZY.

Others are a white Iveco truck marked MAG 30 ZR, a green Howo truck with no registration number, and a green truck with no registration number.

Mr Umar said all the obstructions and vehicles had been cleared off the highway to ease the flow of traffic.

“The two injured persons have been taken to Idera hospital, Sagamu, for treatment,” he said.

(NAN)