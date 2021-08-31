ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said the state had not received a fair share from the federal government in the rehabilitation of roads across the country.

Mr Abiodun expressed his displeasure when he received the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Muheeba Dankaka, who led the management team of the commission on a courtesy call to his office in Abeokuta pn Monday.

The governor called on the federal government to reflect federal character on road rehabilitation in the country.

He urged that Ogun State should be given special attention, particularly in terms of road rehabilitation, adding that the state deserves better attention than what it is currently getting due to its strategic location as the industrial capital of Nigeria

“We are not getting a fair share of road rehabilitation in this state,” he said.

“There is a video being circulated on the social media showing the bad condition of roads in Ado-Odo/Ota right now. Ado-Odo/Ota harbours the biggest industries in this country, but regrettably, 90 per cent of the federal roads here are in bad shape.

“The federal government has so much to do, but Ogun State needs federal attention on road rehabilitation.

“We deserve a better share of federal attention. I have asked the federal government to give Ogun State roads special attention because a lot of its roads are in this state.”

He explained that his administration decided to reconstruct the Ijebu-Ode-Epe road which was in bad condition.

He added that the quality of work done on the Ijebu-Ode Epe road was of very high standard, while the Toll Gates built on it was second to none in the country.

The governor expressed his administration’s readiness to partner the Commission to realise its mandates.

Speaking, the FCC’s Chairman, said the “Commission was established to ensure a strong, virile and indivisible nation based on equity, fairness and justice that would promote national unity, foster loyalty and give every Nigerian a sense of belonging, irrespective of diversity in ethnic, culture, religion or language”.

She disclosed that the Commission has gone far in implementing its mandates by ensuring equal distribution of social services and economic opportunities for all Nigerians, noting that Ogun with its landmark and economic potentials has received its fair share in terms of appointments.