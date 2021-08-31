ADVERTISEMENT

Barely 24 hours after two suspected members of a kidnap syndicate were shot dead by the police in Itoriarea of Ewekoro local government, Ogun State, another suspect has been killed by the force.

The Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Tuesday, said the police had “another bloody encounter” with a kidnap syndicate at Ilala forest in Imala area of Abeokuta North local government area of Ogun state.

Mr Oyeyemi said one of the members of the syndicate was shot dead, while another was arrested by the police.

“The gun battle between the police and the kidnappers was as a result of information received by the police at Imala divisional headquarters that six armed kidnappers were sighted in the forest.

“Upon the information, the DPO Imala division, CSP Bernard Ediagbonya quickly mobilized his men, the hunters, vigilante men, so-safe corps as well as Fulani youths and stormed the forest.

“On getting to the scene, the hoodlums, who sighted the team from afar opened fire on them, and the team engaged them in gun duel,” the statement read.

Mr Oyeyemi said in the process, one of the suspects was gunned down, while another one who identified himself as Usman Maidama was arrested.

He said other members of the gang escaped into the bush with gunshot injuries.

It is unclear whether the police or any member of the team sustained any injuries.

Mr Oyeyemi said items recovered from the suspects are one single barrel gun, one face mask and two pairs of sandals.

READ ALSO:

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police in Ogun, in a gun battle which lasted for 40 minutes, killed two suspected kidnappers on Sunday, at Itori area of Ewekoro local government.

Mr Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the command’s onslaught operations against bandits have yielded positive results in the last three weeks, with four Ak 47 riffles recovered from them, while some of the bandits have been killed during exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police in the state, Edward Awolowo, expressed satisfaction with the fight against criminals by men of the command and ordered the transfer of the case to the anti-kidnapping unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He said the police would continue to clamp down on hoodlums in every part of the state, while suspects on the run will be hunted for.