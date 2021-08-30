The Osun State government on Sunday received about 15 students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Plateau State, who are indigenes of the state.

The students, whose return home was facilitated by the state government, were part of the many students from various other states of the federation who were evacuated by their state governments from the institution following the recent rising spate of violence in Jos and the killings of some of their schoolmates by alleged irate youths.

At a brief reception in their honour at the government house in Osogbo on Sunday, the governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, commended the students for their perseverance and pleaded with them to remain focused.

Mr Oyetola, who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Wole Oyebamiji, said education remains one of the outstanding values of the state and that his administration is committed to sustaining this for a better future.

He added that the evacuation was proof of the government’s commitment to the welfare of any student of the state’s origin wherever they may be studying globally.

The governor said: “When we heard the news on Monday, we directed immediate evacuation of the students by the appropriate offices in charge of education and students’ affairs.

“We were still in contact with the UNIJOS vice-chancellor who kept assuring us of our students’ security until suddenly on Friday, when we received a report that there was still danger, so we had to take proactive action to evacuate you all.”

Appreciation

The senior special assistant to the governor on students affairs and social mobilisation, Kehinde Ayantuji, thanked the governor on behalf of the students, saying within 48, all arrangements were concluded and the students were successfully brought back to the state.

“The governor had contemplated arranging a flight for you but the process of evacuation was tedious due the 24 hours curfew in Jos,so accessing the airport was difficult. So we had to resort to road transport with the support of the Plateau State police command,”Ayantunji said.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of the Osun State students in the institution, Oluwasanmi Sinmiloluwa, also commended the government for the intervention.

Background

Plateau State, North-central Nigeria, for the umpteenth time, was in the news for the wrong reasons recently following the killing of about 22 Muslim travellers in Jos by some yet-to-identified assailants.

The attack, which took place on August 14, also left about 14 others injured.

The development led to a declaration of curfew in the affected areas by the state governor, Simon Lalong.

However, despite the dusk to dawn curfew imposed, violence continued especially with the killings of some students of the University of Jos.

The university management, therefore, announced the suspension of academic activities and advised students to vacate the hostels and return to their various homes pending when normalcy would return to the area.

