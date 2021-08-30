ADVERTISEMENT

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday ordered that a woman, Nifemi Ajayi, who allegedly bit her neighbour on the scrotum, be remanded.

The police charged Ms Ajayi with assault.

The magistrate, Olusola Aluko, ordered the defence counsel to file a written application for bail and ordered the remand of the defendant in Ilesa correctional centre.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until November 15, for bail consideration.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 24, around 8 p.m. at No 21, Oke-Soda, Ile-Ife.

Mr Osanyintuyi said the defendant bit one Olayera Boluwaji on his scrotum and his stomach. He added that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Philip Fasanmoye, made an oral bail application.

He prayed the court to admit his client in most liberal terms.

(NAN)