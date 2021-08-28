ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has said that those parading themselves as members of The Osun Progressives (TOP) are not speaking the mind of his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Speaking on a live radio programme of Rave FM in Osogbo on Saturday, Mr Oyetola said that having worked for the success of Mr Aregbesola to be governor for eight years, there was no reason he would not support his own bid for a second term.

Mr Oyetola’s appearance on the radio programme was part of activities to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the creation Osun State.

TOP is a faction of the party loyal to Mr Aregbesola, who is now the minister of interior. The group has, in recent times, openly opposed the governor’s policies, an indication that they may not endorse his reelection bid.

“I’m not too sure that the people that have been saying that are saying his (Aregbesola) mind,” Mr Oyetola said.

“I believe he is my brother and I believe at any point in time, he wants my success because I worked very hard for eight years for his own success as well.

“If people are saying that (that they won’t support me) I’m not too sure they are telling the story from his own heart. He remains my brother. They are not speaking his mind. Like I said, I don’t see why he would not be willing to support me if the people say they want me.

“Talking about issue of second term, my attitude is to deliver on what I am currently doing. I don’t want to be distracted. It is service to the people.”

Mr Oyetola said he is not desperate to remain in office and that if the Osun people want him to continue, they would support him.

“However, we have not gotten to that level (election). It is God that gives power. His appointment is not negotiable. It is God’s wish that I am the Governor today. So, the issue of second term is left to God and the people of Osun to decide.”

‘Governor’s opinion’

Responding to Mr Oyetola’s comments, Adelowo Adebiyi, the TOP Chairman, said the governor is entitled to his opinion.

“Aregbesola is our leader and the Chairman of the Board of trustee of TOP. He said it openly that he believes in the ideology of TOP, he said it openly,” Mr Adebiyi said.

“The real issue we have is not about second term but the party.

“If he (the governor) is interested in second term, let him show interest and the party will decide on who contest with the party’s ticket.”