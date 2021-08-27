ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have paid a visit to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

The lawmakers’ delegation, led by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, said they had lengthy discussions with Mr Tinubu, according to a statement by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, has been in London since July amidst rumours that he is ill.

But the lawmakers said the party leader is “hale and hearty.”

Last month, Mr Tinubu’s aide issued a statement saying his principal is not hospitalised in the UK and “would be back shortly.”

Among the lawmakers who visited Mr Tinubu were Temitope Adewale, chairman of the House committee on Transportation; Nureni Akinsanya, chairman of the House committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development; as well as Sylvester Ogunkelu, chairman of the House committee on Overseas Investments and SDG.

Mr Obasa said Mr Tinubu was “his jovial self” and had discussions with the team on issues of ‘national importance’.

He added that the visit was necessary considering the position of the former governor as a leader in the country, a mentor and benefactor to many Nigerians.

“Asiwaju remains amazingly passionate about Nigeria. He is hale and hearty.

“We had a lengthy discussion about developments in the country; he was in high spirit, cheery, witty as usual and remains optimistic about the progress of the country,” Mr Obasa said.

The lawmakers joined a train of highly placed Nigerians who had visited Mr Tinubu in the UK, following his absence at key party events including the Lagos State local government elections and APC’s ward congresses.

Two weeks ago, President Muhammadu Buhari visited the former governor, just before he departed London for Lagos.

Two APC governors, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi of Ondo and Ekiti states respectively, have also visited Mr Tinubu in London.