Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State commissioner for health, says 10 persons have died from COVID-19 related complications in two days.

Mr Abayomi disclosed this on his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi on Thursday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for both days.

He said the 10 deaths, recorded between August 24 and 25, increased the number of the state’s fatalities to 525.

The commissioner, however, did not give additional information on the sex and age of the deceased persons.

Two prominent persons were reported dead from COVID-19 complications in Lagos, this week.

Biyi Durojaiye, a fourth republic senator, died on Monday at the age of 88.

On Wednesday, the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party announced the passing of its chairman, Dominic Adegbola. He was 73.

Mr Abayomi said that 5,874 tests were conducted on the reported days, out of which 610 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

“The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 71,544,” he said.

According to the commissioner, 4,135 persons with active COVID-19 cases are currently receiving treatment under the state’s home-based care.

He said 61,880 out of the infected persons had so far recovered in various communities, while 4,764 recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

Mr Abayomi disclosed that, currently, there were 240 patients receiving treatment in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

The commissioner added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic stood at 672, 549.

Earlier, Mr Abayomi had advised residents to get vaccinated and continue to adhere to all COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocols in order to reduce their exposure to the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state on August 25 began the administration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the 183 designated vaccination sites across the state.

(NAN)