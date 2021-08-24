A job-seeker in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, has printed his curriculum vitae on a roll-up banner and stationed it outside the government secretariat to get the attention of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Oladayo Oyebowale, 33, a Masters degree holder from the University of Benin, said he first put up the banner nine days ago.

Photos and videos of the father of three, standing beside a banner with the bold inscription ‘Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, I need a job, I want to be a responsible father,’ have been circulated widely on social media.

Mr Oyebowale told PREMIUM TIMES that he decided to seek the governor’s attention because the petty jobs he had been doing have been insufficient to take care of his family.

He said he had been unemployed since January due to COVID-19.

“I have worked in construction sites, schools and other done other mining jobs but due to COVID-19, I am now jobless,” Mr Oyebowale said.

Speaking to this newspaper over the phone on Tuesday, he said he was on his way to the secretariat after some government officials asked him to go home because the governor was unavailable.

“I have not been offered a job. On that day when I stood at the gate, the governor was not around but the SSG (secretary to the state government) sent his PA (personal assistant) to me. Also, the deputy governor and CSO (chief security officer) met me and they told me that the governor is not around but he was aware of my standing at the gate.

“But the governor has been around since Saturday and as I speak I am at the secretariat gate again with my banner, an SA (special assistant) saw me and advised that I should come to the ‘White House’ maybe the governor will see me today. I will feed you back as events unfold but you can also join me in prayers.

“My wife is about to leave me saying I could not take care of my children. The governor should help me,” he said.

Government reacts

Ismail Omipidan, Governor Oyetola’s chief press secretary, did not return requests for comments.

But Funke Egbemode, the commissioner for information, promised to contact Mr Oyebowale.

“The nation’s economy, not just peculiar to Osun State, has entered a new phase and the state of Osun is doing everything possible to empower its youths although we can’t employ everybody.

“We need to find out from the man with the roll-up banner if he applied for the teaching job because we advertised that we are going to recruit teachers. Did he scale through? Was he shortlisted for the micro-teaching? Those are the immediate questions I will like to ask him.

“I will also like to ask him if he is aware of our empowerment programmes? Because there is no state in Nigeria that can accommodate the teeming unemployed youths but we have empowerment programmes for our youths.”

Mrs Egbemode listed the government’s empowerment programmes to include the out-growers broilers production scheme which, according to her, distributed day-old chicks to farmers last week.

“We have distributed cocoa seedlings to established farmers and incoming farmers among others for people. We also have the micro-credit scheme where young people can get soft loans for startups and we have an agency for that and we have recorded plenty testimonials.

“We were even on air to show to our people that this is doable. We don’t want Osun youths’ lives to come to a standstill because they couldn’t get a job.”

