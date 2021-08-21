ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State say they shot dead two suspected bandits in the early hours of Saturday at Onigaari area, Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement released on Saturday.

Mr Oyeyemi said the police encountered the suspects while searching for kidnappers terrorising the area and engaged them in a gun duel, in which two suspected bandits were killed.

“In furtherance to bush combing operation in search of kidnappers terrorizing different parts of Ogun state, men of Ogun state police command in the early hours of Saturday 21st of August 2021, engaged suspected kidnappers in gun duel at Bere forest in Onigaari area along Lagos-Ibadan Express way.”

Mr Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the command had earlier received an information “that AK47- bearing hoodlums, numbering about six were sighted in the forest, possibly waiting for the appropriate time to strike.”

He said following the information, the commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo, deployed the command’s tactical teams, coordinated by Olusola Oniyiku, the DPO of Owode Egba division to the forest in search of the hoodlums.

“While the combing was going on, the hoodlums (bandits) on sighting the policemen, opened fire on them, and gun battle ensued between them.

“At the end of the encounter, one of the bandits was shot dead on the spot, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Searching the forest further, one of the bandits with bullets wound was arrested in the bush but gave up the ghost few minutes after,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

He added that the police recovered two AK 47 rifles with breech numbers 1983NF1040 and 1987-3-CA-1212 with five rounds of ammunition from the suspects.

“The latest riffle recovery makes it four AK 47 riffles recovered by the command within the period of two weeks,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The police said they also recovered sachets of tramadol and assorted charms from the suspects.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Mr Awolowo, has ordered for massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang.

The police boss also appealed to members of the public, especially hospital not to hesitate to inform the police if anyone with gunshot injuries is seen in their area, the statement reads further.

The police called on residents of Ogun state to provide credible information at their disposal to the police command.