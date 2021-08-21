ADVERTISEMENT

A retired army brigadier general, Adetunji Olurin, is dead.

Mr Olurin’s death was confirmed by his younger brother, Funso Olurin, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Mr Olurin, 77, is also a former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

He died Saturday morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) where he was rushed to after he fell ill, his brother said; adding that details of the burial arrangements would be made public after a meeting of the family.

“Yes, it is true he died in the early hours of Saturday, he fell sick briefly and was taken to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, where breathed his last. The family will soon meet to discuss the next step and further arrangements,” Funso Olurin said.

The late Mr Olurin was a former military governor of Oyo State and Field Commander of the ECOMOG Peacekeeping Force in Liberia from 1992 to 1993 during the First Liberian Civil War.

He retired from the Nigerian Army in 1993. He was a member of the PDP until his death.

Mr Olurin was also the military administrator of Ekiti State from October 8, 2006, to April 27, 2007, after a state of emergency was declared in the state by the then president, Olusegun Obasanjo.