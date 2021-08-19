A former Ogun State deputy governor, Segun Adesegun, and 16 other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in the state have petitioned Governor Dapo Abiodun over the “ugly” outcome of the recently concluded ward congresses

In the petition addressed dated August 16, 2021, which was obtained by our reporter, the APC chieftains expressed shock that the list of elected executives at the just concluded ward congresses “were changed throughout the wards in the local government.”

Mr Adesegun was the Director-General of the Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation (DACO) in the 2019 general elections. The others who joined him in the petition include former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri; Transition Chairman, Ijebu North, Jayeola Olusola; Assistant State Secretary, Bode Adesegun; former Vice Chairman, Bayo Adenuga; former Consultant to the government, Solomon Oduyemi; former Senatorial Woman Leader, Oduneye Ronke; former State Executive, Trimisimi Ogunkoya and others.

The petition partly read: “We noticed with utmost dismay that the just concluded ward congresses conducted and supervised by INEC and other monitoring agencies were changed throughout the wards in the local government, it’s shocking that the list sent to Abeokuta was not the same sent back to us, it is our believe (sic) that you are not aware of this ugly situation sir.

“Sir, we appeal passionately to please as a matter of urgency to call the people behind it to order.”

Members drag SSG

Findings by our correspondent show that a lot of party members in the state are unhappy with the outcome of the ward congresses. The members in Ijebu North local government, for instance, accused the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, and former state legislator, Joseph Adegbesan, of allegedly masterminding and colluding to change the lists of elected officials after the ward congresses.

“From Ward 1 to Ward 11, excluding Ward 7, the lists of excos were changed on the instruction of the SSG,” said a party member who requested not to be named to avoid being sanctioned by the party.

“He and Hon Adegbesan unilaterally produced the excos in Ward 7, Oru, because they hail from the area, and they excluded all the foundation members of APC there.

“The desperation to impose on the party in our local government is too much. We are surprised by the illegalities going on. As a result, series of meetings are now being held by the political stakeholders in Ijebu North Local Government and we have vowed to fight the injustice meted out to us. Democracy is about consensus building. How can one person determine the excos of all the wards in a local government?”

Mr Adegbesan could not be immediately reached for comments.

But Mr Talabi said those accusing him of altering the list should prove the allegation.

“But in any case, there is an appeal committee in town, which should be contacted by any aggrieved member as far as the ward congress is concerned,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

Appeal committee allays fear

Meanwhile, the five-man appeal committee confirmed receipt of some petitions from two Senators: Lekan Mustapha from Ogun East, and Tolu Odebiyi from Ogun West, among other members of the party.

Segun Ojo, the committee chairman, while addressing the press on Wednesday before meeting with aggrieved members, said the committee was constituted by the national body of the party to resolve all issues surrounding the conduct of the ward congress election.

“We are in the state to meet with members of our party that are aggrieved as a result of the conduct of the party’s ward congress.

“We are given the mandate by the national body of APC to resolve all outstanding issues as members of the same family.

“We will listen to all issues raised as regard the Congress. The party in the state is not factionalised. Nobody has established any crisis within the party. ”

On Thursday, Mr Ojo said they had listened carefully to all the petitioners and those in defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We attended to all the petitioners till late night on Wednesday, and we will be here to listen to any other. All the petitioners have the interest of the party at heart. They want the party to be strong and united.

“There’s no acrimony in the party in the State. APC is in government in the state and we will not allow anyone to disrupt the peace of the state or disorganise the party.

“ It is a plus for Ogun state political class to have former governors of the State in the party. We will not allow any to disorganise the party. The party is one that is taking care of internal issues.”