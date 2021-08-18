A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has lashed out at former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, for claiming Ibikunle Amosun, a former governor of the state, worked for him in 2003.

Gbenga Adenmosun, a former organising secretary of the APC in Ogun state, said Mr Okupe was suffering from “memory failure.”

While speaking on the Arise TV’s The Morning Show on August 13, Mr Okupe had attempted to point out that the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the same by listing Mr Amosun among some members of the APC who defected from the PDP.

When the show’s anchor doubted that Mr Amosun was ever in the PDP, Mr Okupe said Mr Amosun served as his campaign coordinator in Ogun Central when he was running for governor in 2003.

“How can he be my campaign coordinator if he was not a member of the PDP? He was the person who coordinated by campaign efforts in Egba.”

But Mr Adenmosun disputed Mr Okupe’s account of events.

“My attention was drawn by many concerned stakeholders in Ogun State to that statement credited to a former Presidential Aide, Dr. Doyin Okupe, while featuring on the Morning Show programme of Arise Television, few days ago,” Mr Adenmosun told PREMIUM TIMES.

“In the interview, which I also watched, Dr. Okupe truly made an allegation that the former Governor of Ogun State and two-term Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ibikunle Amosun was his (Okupe’s) campaign coordinator in Ogun Central Senatorial District during the run up to the 2003 gubernatorial election.

“I must say that I was rather taken aback by the strange claims made by Dr Okupe in a public medium, indeed, I can only assume that his memory somehow fails him.

“It is on record that I was the Secretary of PDP, Ogun Central Elders Caucus and Campaign Coordinator for Senator Ibikunle Amosun (SIA) during his Senatorial Campaign between 2001 and 2003, and I can authoritatively say that Senator Amosun was a candidate himself and definitely not the campaign coordinator for Dr. Okupe.

“Indeed, as a candidate himself, it would not have been possible for him (Amosun) to have been the campaign coordinator for Dr. Okupe or any other candidate.”

Mr Amosun was elected the senator representing Ogun Central District in 2003 on the platform of the PDP.

It is unclear how he worked for Mr Okupe.

Mr Adenmosun said the only gubernatorial candidate who received Mr Amosun’s support in the run-up to the 2003 election was Gbenga Daniel.

Mr Daniel went on to defeat Olusegun Osoba, the incumbent governor, in the election.

“Of course, I am aware that SIA, like he did to many of the aspirants and candidates, also supported Dr Okupe’s governorship aspiration materially, but he was never his coordinator in Ogun Central or any other parts of Ogun State,” he added.

‘He worked for me’

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Okupe, he said he was standing by his statement, insisting that Mr Amosun was still a “fresher” in 2003.

Mr Okupe, who responded via a text message, noted that there was nothing demeaning in the former governor working for him 18 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course YES (he worked for me). He was then new in politics but very influential in Ogun Central politics because of his huge financial resources.

“He was also eyeing the Senate and had gotten the buy-in of most of the party leadership in the state. It was these leaders that suggested I meet with him to coordinate things for me so that it will be easier to get them to support my aspiration.

“I met with him in his home in Marwa Garden and put the proposition to him , which he accepted. It is nothing demeaning in Senator Amosun being my coordinator 18 years ago that he freshly joined politics.

“In fact, it was a privilege for him then. I was already an accomplished politician when he came in fresh.”