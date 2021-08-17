ADVERTISEMENT

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife has launched a ‘new’ transcript application process for its alumni months after an outcry over the relative failure of the former cumbersome process.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how students of the school expressed displeasure over what they termed as frustrating the process of getting their academic transcripts years after graduation.

Over a 100 of them, who expressed their diverse experiences on a social media platform for the institution’s alumni, said they missed international academic admissions and scholarships due to the frustrating processes put in place by the school before they could get their academic transcripts.

Apart from missing out from such global opportunities due to the failure of the school and etx.ng, an online consultant it engaged for the process, to send the transcripts before the specified deadlines, many ex-students said they were also not refunded monies they paid for the service.

The University, in a statement on Friday, reproduced below, says it has begun a new process to address the hurdles faced.

Press statement

This is to inform all students and alumni of Obafemi Awolowo University as well as the general public that the approved channel for making transcript applications is at tps.oauife.edu.ng.

Transactions with any individual, agent, or company through payment of cash or any other means outside of the approved channel are prohibited.

Prospective applicants are strongly encouraged to make their applications by themselves to forestall avoidable delays for which the University will not be liable.

For further enquiries, kindly contact transcript@oauife.edu.ng.

Signed

Director, Academic Affairs