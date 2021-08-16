ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja Magistrates Court on Monday ordered that two unemployed men be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly being in possession of a toy gun.

The police charged Toheed Tajudeen, 25 and Segun Jayeola, 27, whose residential addresses were not given, with conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms.

Elizabeth Adeola, the magistrate, who did not take the plea of Messrs Tajudeen and Jayeola, ordered that they should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos.

Ms Adeola directed that the case file should be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until September 7 for mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Kenrich Nomayo, alleged the suspects conspired and had in their possession, a dummy gun, which is prohibited by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)