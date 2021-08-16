An Ikeja Magistrates Court on Monday ordered that two unemployed men be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly being in possession of a toy gun.
The police charged Toheed Tajudeen, 25 and Segun Jayeola, 27, whose residential addresses were not given, with conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms.
Elizabeth Adeola, the magistrate, who did not take the plea of Messrs Tajudeen and Jayeola, ordered that they should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos.
Ms Adeola directed that the case file should be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.
She adjourned the case until September 7 for mention.
ALSO READ: Man arrested with machine gun, AK47 in Cross River
Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Kenrich Nomayo, alleged the suspects conspired and had in their possession, a dummy gun, which is prohibited by the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION