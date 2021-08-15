ADVERTISEMENT

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in Osun State took a different turn Saturday night after yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed the home of Biyi Odunlade, who served as the commissioner for Youths, Sports, and Special Needs during the administration of Rauf Aregbesola.

Mr Aregbesola, the interior minister, is Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s predecessor.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Mr Odunlade said he had just stepped out of his house in Ile-Ife around 8 p.m. on Saturday before the gunmen arrived. He said they vandalised his home, cars, and looted his wife’s shop.

Mr Odunlade also said the gunmen assaulted his wife and house girl, with the former immediately locking herself in her room for safety.

The incident came a few days after The Osun Progressives (TOP), the faction of the APC in the state loyal to Mr Aregbesola, told a news conference that there are plans to attack the leaders of their group allegedly by those loyal to Governor Oyetola.

Ismail Omipidan, the governor’s chief press secretary, however, described the allegation as an attempt to smear his principal’s name.

On Saturday, the two factions of the party in the state clashed at the party secretariat in Osogbo, leaving several people injured.

‘How my home was attacked’

Mr Odunlade told journalists that the incident at his home was “a serious attack.”

“My wife was harassed but managed to escape. My properties were destroyed. I came back from Osogbo to Ile-Ife after thugs attacked us at the APC party secretariat during the hearing of the Ward Congress Appeal Committee. I sat with my friends in my compound before I left to see someone at the palace.

“After about 20 minutes I left home, my daughter called me on phone to inform me that my house is under attack by some hoodlums who covered their faces and were armed with guns and cutlasses.

“She told me that they were shooting in front of my house. She went to the police station to report the matter.

“Those hoodlums were calling my name and shouting, that they were in my house to kill me.

“My wife was inside the house hearing their threat. She ran upstairs where she could hide. The hoodlums went to my Toyota Camry I parked in the compound and smashed the screen.

“They destroyed the windows of my house, they went to my wife’s grocery stores to shatter the place, even they looted her shop.”

Mr Odunlade said the police had come to take photographs of the scene of the incident.

Contacted, the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, told our reporter that she was driving and promised to call back. She was yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.