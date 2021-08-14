ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested a suspected armed robber at the Iba area of the state on Friday.

According to a statement by Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson, the suspect was in possession of two locally-made pistols and five live cartridges.

“Efforts of the Lagos State Police Command to rid the State of criminal elements through constant proactive and visibility policing yielded yet another result recently when an armed robbery suspect was arrested with two locally-made pistols and five live cartridges concealed in a bag,” Mr Ajidebutu, a chief superintendent of police, said.

“The male suspect, Sunday Akpa, 24, was arrested in Iba area of the State by eagle-eyed anti-crime patrol team of the Iba Police Division at about 1730hrs of 13th August, 2021,” the statement reads.

Mr Ajisebutu said the suspect belongs to a “notorious dare-devil armed robbery gang suspected to be responsible for the spate of traffic robbery and sundry criminal activities in Festac, Mile 2, Ojo, Alaba, and Iba areas of the State.”

The police said the suspect was commuting in a commercial bus “to join other members of the gang for an operation when he was apprehended.”

Mr Ajisebutu further said when the suspect saw that the police team had stopped the vehicle for a routine check, he jumped down and took to his heels.

“He was however arrested by the policemen after a hot chase while the two arms and the ammunition were recovered from him,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad for investigation with a view to arresting other members of the gang.

The police had earlier arrested 28 suspected criminals during a raid of black spots at Canal Axis, Ago-Ogota area of the state on Tuesday.

The police boss said the command will maintain the onslaught against criminals and hoodlums in the state.