The family of Ikechukwu Iloamuzor, a 55-year-old driver killed by a stray bullet during the #EndSARS protest at Ojuelegba, Lagos, has approached the panel to seek justice for the deceased and adequate compensation.

Mr Iloamuzor was shot while the police were trying to disperse protesters at Surulere and Ojuelegba axis on October 12, 2020.

He was a driver in the employment of one Sam Okafor until his death.

In a petition before the panel, the wife of the deceased and his former employer demanded justice for the late Mr Iloamuzor and compensation for the family he left behind.

Mr Iloamuzor was killed and several persons injured while the police tried to disperse peaceful protesters who were demanding good governance, employment, and an improved standard of living in Nigeria.

Although the police denied firing shots at the protesters, a plain-clothed police Inspector, Ayodeji Erinfolami, was also killed by a stray bullet in the incident.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, paid a visit to the family of the late Mr Iloamuzor, where he commiserated with them and assured them that some of the officers involved had been arrested and would be brought to book.

“It is highly disheartening to learn that the victim, Mr. Iloamuazor, was performing his legitimate duty when the unfortunate incident happened. He hurt no one to have subjected to such pain death.

“The officers involved are undergoing orderly room trial as we speak, but we will allow the police complete their investigation. We will certainly take the case out of the police and bring the full wrath of the law on the officers who perpetrated this irresponsible act. This will be clear signal for other trigger-happy officers,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said, while commiserating with the family.

The Petition

The family of the deceased on Friday approached the judicial panel to seek justice and compensation.

In an affidavit deposed to the panel by the wife of the deceased, Ngozi Iloamuzor, the family urged the panel to bring the perpetrators to book.

The employer of the deceased, Mr Okafor, was also at the panel where he explained how they were stuck in traffic around Stadium Bus-Stop, Ojuelegba, and that his driver alighted to ease himself before being hit by a stray bullet.

He said there was an attempt to save the late driver, but all attempts to resuscitate him were futile because he was shot in the neck, and the bullet pierced through his neck.

Mr Okafor said he went to Area ‘C’ command but the officers of the Command were nonchalant to his concerns and were unwilling to bring forward the officers culpable in the act.

Mrs Iloamuzor also told the panel that when she visited Area C police command, the officers condoled with her but were not willing to disclose the identity of the officers who fired the gunshots.

“The former Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Panti, DCP Longe reached out to us that an investigation is to be conducted into the death of my husband and we met her at the Police Headquarters in presence of our lawyer,” she said.

The family said despite several efforts and promises made by the police and the state governor to bring the perpetrators to book, no police officer is yet to be prosecuted for the death of her husband.

“Until today, justice has not been served to my family. I want adequate compensation for my family, my husband was the breadwinner, he was the one taking care of his parents and giving them money,” she said.

Mrs Iloamuzor, who was married to the deceased for 11 years, said they were still expecting to have children together before the unfortunate incident happened.

She urged the panel to give adequate compensation to the family and prosecute erring officers.

Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge heading the panel, adjourned the matter till August 27.