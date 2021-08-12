ADVERTISEMENT

The Imam of Atiba community in Odogbolu, Ijebu area of Ogun State, Mushafau Bakare, was Wednesday found dead in his car.

The cleric, said to be in his 60s, was declared missing on Tuesday after he failed to return home from an outing within Ijebu-Ode.

After efforts by family members and loved ones to locate the deceased – including phone calls to his mobile phone which were unanswered – failed. The incident was, however, reported to a police station.

A source said Mr Bakare’s family believed he had been kidnapped.

His lifeless body was, however, found in his car around Ikangba, Odogbolu Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday.

When contacted on Thursday, the Ogun State police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, adding that the cleric was neither kidnapped nor killed as being speculated by people.

Mr Oyeyemi said the deceased may have died of hypertension.

“The man went out on Tuesday to somewhere in Ijebu-Ode. But, when he was supposed to return home, the family did not see him, and they reported at the police station.

“Yesterday, police from Obalende Division, while on patrol, saw an Highlander jeep packed by the roadside, but they went on their own.

“While coming back, the car was still at the same spot. This made them to check and they discovered that the man was dead in the car.

“There was no sign of violence in his body at all. We learnt that the man was hypertensive. It is possible that he had crisis as a result of his health challenges and there was no one to help him at that time.

“He was taken to the hospital and an autopsy had been conducted. The result of the autopsy is still being awaited.

“But the man was not kidnapped or killed by anybody. It appears his blood pressure rose while on the road and there was no one to help,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesman added that the deceased has been buried today (Thursday) according to Islamic rites.