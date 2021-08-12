ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected robbers for looting a warehouse at the Agbara area of the state on Tuesday.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson, said in a statement on Thursday that the suspects were arrested with stolen properties of Sky Industry Limited situated at OPIC Estate, Agbara.

The suspects, Jelili Waheed, 33, Otun Taye, 44, and Olu Adeniran, 46, were arrested following a piece of information received at Agbara Divisional Headquarters that some hoodlums were vandalising and looting the warehouse of the company, Mr Oyeyemi said.

He said following the information, police officers were mobilised to the scene where the three-member syndicate was rounded up at about 4 p.m.

The police said they recovered one Iveco Truck with registration number AKD 747 XZ which they used to convey one Forklift, one 300KVA Generator and one 25 KVA generator, all properties of the company.

“Men of Ogun state police command on Tuesday 10th of August 2021 arrested three suspects for looting a warehouse belonging to Sky Industry Limited situated at OPIC Estate Agbara in Ado odo ota local government area of Ogun state.

“Recovered from them is one Iveco Truck with registration number AKD 747 XZ which they used to convey one Forklift, one 300KVA Generator and one 25 KVA Generator property of the company,” the statement reads.

Mr Oyeyemi said the commissioner of police in the state, Edward Awolowo, has ordered a thorough investigation into the past activities of the suspects with a view to charging them to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.