The Lagos State government on Thursday said it has set up ten oxygen treatment centres and 20 sample collection centres as part of its efforts to mitigate the third wave of coronavirus in the state.

This development was contained in a statement released on Thursday by Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health.

The oxygen treatment sites and sample collection centres were established during the first and second waves of COVID-19.

Speaking on the state of the centres, Akin Abayomi, the commissioner for health, said the centres have been “rejigged and reinvigorated to provide swift oxygen therapy to residents who require it and easy access to COVID testing for citizens who needed to test for COVID infection,” in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the health minister, Osagie Ehanire, confirmed the third wave of COVID-19 in the country on August 2.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, while giving update on the infection in the state, said an average of six deaths has been recorded daily from the disease in Lagos, being the epicentre of the infection.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 790 cases of coronavirus disease, the nation’s highest daily figure within the last six months.

In order to mitigate the spread of the virus in the third wave, the ministry of health in the state said the dual-purpose facilities are located in 20 local government areas identified as high burden areas for COVID-19 infection.

“As part of efforts to mitigate the effect of the third wave of COVID-19 infection in Lagos State, the State Government through its Incident Command Structure has fully activated 10 COVID Oxygen Treatment and Sample Collection Centres as well as 20 Local Government Area (LGA) Based COVID Sample Collection Sites.

“The 20 Local Government Area (LGA) Based COVID Sample Collection Sites are community-based sites operated by the Medical Officers of Health in each of the 20 LGAs and supervised by the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board in collaboration with the Lagos State Biobank to increase the ease of access of residents to testing,” the ministry disclosed in the statement.

With the reactivation of the centres, the state seeks to improve response to the recent increase in COVID-19 infection occasioned by the third wave of new strains.

The commissioner said the oxygen treatment centres would support patients with oxygen while the LGA-based sample collection sites will service patients with any of the COVID symptoms or who are exposed to a confirmed COVID case.

Mr Abayomi said the state government was making efforts to ramp up testing and improve on its management of COVID-19 cases, by providing citizens with support and seamless access to COVID-19 care.

The commissioner urged citizens who will be visiting these centres to observe and adhere strictly to all non-pharmaceutical interventions of face mask use, social distancing and hand hygiene as part of the protocols to prevent spread of the infection at the sites.

He added that officials at the sites have been instructed to ensure full compliance to COVID protocols.