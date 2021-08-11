ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos said they have arrested 28 suspected criminals at blackspots at Canal Axis, Ago-Ogota area of the state on Tuesday

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson, said in a statement on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested during a night raid.

He said the police embarked on “intelligence-led and purposeful operation” on Tuesday night during which “notorious blackspots” in the aforementioned area were raided around 2 a.m.

The police said they also destroyed illegal shanties during the operation.

“During the night raid, a total of 28 miscreants suspected to be criminals who have been pains in the necks of residents of the affected area were arrested and the illegal shanties destroyed,” Mr Ajisebutu said in the statement.

The police spokesperson said the operation was a sequel to the determination of the command to rid Lagos State of miscreants and other criminal elements.

“The operation, led by the Operations Department of the Command, was in line with the earlier directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, that all hoodlums hibernating in shanties as cover before carrying out their clandestine, and nefarious acts should be completely dislodged in every part of the State,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Ajisebutu added that the suspects are currently being interrogated and profiled.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the police arrested 144 suspects at blackspots in the Ebute-Meta area of the state.

The police said they have been receiving intelligence of activities of criminals in different blackspots and will sustain the “ongoing raid until the state is completely rid of such undesirable elements.”