The police in Ogun State on Tuesday arrested a herdsman at Imeko Afon local government area of the state for allegedly carrying an Ak47 rifle.

This is contained in a statement released on Wednesday by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson.

The arrested herdsman, who was identified as Mohammed, was in the company of another herdsman at Oha forest, Imeko Afon area.

The police said the arrested armed herdsman is “strongly suspected to be a member of kidnap syndicates who have been terrorizing the area for quite some time.”

“Operatives of Ogun state police command on Tuesday, 10th of August 2021, apprehended a herdsman who simply identified himself as Mohammed, with one AK 47 rifle.

“The suspect was arrested following an information received by the DPO Imeko divisional headquarters, that two young Fulani boys were sighted at CAC Oha forest Iwoye Ketu in Imeko Afon local government area with Ak 47 riffle,” the statement reads in part.

Mr Oyeyemi said on receipt of the information, the DPO mobilised police officers alongside hunters and vigilante men to search the forest.

“After hours of combing the forest, one Mohammed was seen hiding in the bush with one AK 47 rifle, and he was promptly arrested.

“The arrested armed boy is strongly suspected to be member of kidnap syndicates who have been terrorizing the area for quite some time now,” Mr Oyeyemi said in the statement.

It is unclear whether the herdsmen were with a herd of cattle as at the time of the arrest.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police in the state, Edward Awolowo, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for investigation.

The police boss also directed that the entire forest be properly combed with the view to apprehending other members of his gang.