Police operatives attached to the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two suspected robbers at Akowonjo Road, Alimosho area of the state.

This is contained in a statement released by Taofiq Adebayo, the spokesperson of RRS.

The police said the suspects, Samuel Akabueze, 31, and Onuoha Joshua, 37, were arrested at midnight on Monday for driving a Lexus jeep suspiciously around the area.

Mr Adebayo said when the police trailed and arrested them, one locally-made gun with two rounds of ammunition, and four ATM cards were recovered from the suspects.

“Following sustained sundry crimes surveillance patrols across suspected flashpoints in Lagos, the operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), have arrested two (2), armed robbers at the wee hours (0330hrs) of today 9/8/21, along Akowonjo Road, Alimosho.

“The suspects, who are both from Imo State, were arrested for driving a Lexus jeep (LSD 666 GK), suspiciously along Akowonjo Road by the RRS operatives who trailed them to the point of arrest after suspecting them of underhand dealings.

“Exhibits found on them include a locally made gun with two rounds of ammunition, four ATM cards, consisting of Eco & Access banks, charms, BRT cowry card, two different keys of another different Lexus SUV, and a motorcycle,” the statement reads.

The police said upon interrogation, the suspects “were found to be notorious criminals perpetrating series of robbery across different locations in Lagos,” adding that they both confessed to be members of ‘Aye Confraternity’.

The Commander of the Lagos RRS, Olayinka Egbeyemi, directed that the suspects be transferred to the Lagos State Command for investigation in line with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.