ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ekiti have confirmed the kidnap of a farmer in Ikole Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The farmer, who is yet to be named, was kidnapped on Sunday evening inside a farm at Okejebu, Ikole Ekiti, according to a family source.

The incident occurred the same day unidentified gunmen abducted and killed a man, his wife and daughter in the state.

It also came days after gunmen attacked guests at Ayetoro Ekiti who were returning from a funeral ceremony. One person was killed and two others were abducted during the incident.

The farmer who was kidnapped on Sunday had gone to his farm but did not return as of 6 p.m., the family source said.

“We waited and expected that he ought to have returned, but we didn’t see him.

“We started calling his phone lines to reach out to him, but no response until around 8 p.m. when a call came in to demand for a sum of N5 million ransom,” the relative said.

The source pleaded with security agents and relevant authorities to assist in rescuing the victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed that the farmer went to his farm on Sunday and never returned.

“We got an information that the old man went to farm on Sunday and never returned,” Mr Abutu said.

“We have been given information about his movement and our operatives are investigating the matter.

“We appeal to our people to be security conscious at all times.”