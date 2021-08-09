The mother of the lady, Jumoke Oyeleke, who was shot during the Yoruba nation rally, said she learnt of her daughter’s death while going home in a bus.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Miss Oyeleke, 25, was shot during the July 3 Yoruba nation rally in Lagos.

She was not part of the rally but was hit by a stray bullet after police officers began firing guns and tear gas canisters into the air in an attempt to disperse the peaceful rally at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota.

The police denied responsibility for the death, saying its officers never fired a “single live bullet” at the rally but her autopsy showed that she died from bullet wounds.

Coronary inquest

Mrs Oyeleke, who appeared as the first witness, told a Magistrate Court in Ogba, Lagos, on Monday during a coronary inquest opened on the matter by the Lagos State Government that she went home after being called via telephone several times for an urgent message.

Mrs Oyeleke said she didn’t know it was her daughter they were discussing in the bus.

“On that day, I went to work, and she did too by 7:30 [a.m.] I was at work when I was called to come home, the first person, the second person called me,” she said in Yoruba language.

“While rushing back after the call, that same day, I was coming from Ikeja, I overheard passengers saying an innocent lady in her shop was gunned down by the police. I never knew it was my daughter.

“On that day, I didn’t hear that they wanted to do something, I also had a cleanup for that day.”

She said when she heard the news she was devastated, adding that she went with some relatives to the police station to demand the body of her daughter.

“When I discovered it was in the rain, they told me that Jumoke was shot with a gun. So, they said we should go to the station (Area H in Ogudu) when we got there in the rain, but they didn’t allow us to enter.

“They didn’t allow us (my brothers) to enter, it was when the police boss heard our noise, he then asked us to. So, they allowed us in, me and my brothers.

“The senior police officer said he heard the gunshot but he didn’t know where the shot came from. He promised to investigate the matter and told us to leave. Later they came to visit us. Since then, they have not been calling us anymore.

The woman said her daughter joined her in Lagos about three years ago after she lost interest in academics. She was in Junior Secondary 3 in Osun State.

Her body is currently in Yaba mortuary, she said.

The deceased’s boss, Tosin Oyemade, who appeared as the second witness, said she was in church for choir practice in Gbagada when she was told that “a bullet had hit the person working for me.”

The ice-cream distributor said, “I was shocked, I fell down, I still spoke to her that day. I called someone to help me take her to the hospital but the person said she was dead.

The chief magistrate, M.K.O Fadeyi, adjourned the matter to September 6 to reconcile the oral and the documented evidence. And also to give an opportunity for witnesses to come forward.

