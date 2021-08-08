ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 37-year-old woman for pouring hot water on the face of another woman during a church programme at Giwa area, Agbado, Ogun State.

Joy Sunday, the suspect, told the police that the victim has been accusing and harassing her of sleeping with her husband.

According to Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun police spokesperson, following an altercation between the two women, the accused boiled water in annoyance and poured on her alleged accuser.

The victim, Justina Ameh, is at Strong Tower Hospital where she is receiving treatment for the burns, the police said.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report filed by the elder sister of the victim.

“A 37 years old woman Joy Sunday, a mother of two, has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for pouring hot water on the face of another woman Justina Ameh who accused her of sleeping with her

husband.

“The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Agbado divisional headquarters by the elder sister of the victim, one Kelechi Samuel, who reported that she went for vigil at the Spring of Life Global Ministry situated at Giwa area of Agbado with her younger sister when the suspect came into the church with a container of hot

water and poured it on her sister’s face thereby causing her a grievous harm.

“She stated further that while she was trying to hold the suspect, she was also stabbed on her left hand by the same suspect,” the statement reads.

Mr Oyeyemi said following the report, police officers were mobilised and the suspect, a mother of two, arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, Joy Sunday explained that the victim has been accusing her of sleeping with her husband for quite some time now, and all efforts to disabuse her mind from it proved abortive.

“On that fateful day, while they were in the church, the victim came as usual and started raining curses on her. While she tried to walk away from her, the victim pulled her back with her cloth and tore the cloth.

ALSO READ: Police arrest five Oro worshippers in Ogun

“It was that annoyance that made her go home and boiled water which she brought back to the church and poured it on the victim’s face,” the police said.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspect denied dating or sleeping with the victim’s husband.

While the suspect is in police custody, the victim has been taken to Strong Tower Hospital for medical treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police in the state, Edward Awolowo, has directed that the case be properly investigated with a view to charging the suspect to court as soon as possible.