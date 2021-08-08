ADVERTISEMENT

Two people were shot dead on Saturday as gunmen abducted a Swiss expatriate and his driver along Ibese-Itori road in Ogun State, the police have said.

Witnesses said the gunmen exchanged gunshots with a police detachment attached to a farm in the area before the abduction.

The Swiss expatriate was identified as Andred Beita.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. after the police personnel attached to the Chairman of Olabel Farms, Ola Bello, led by one Hassan Kumode, an inspector, ran into an ambush, a witness, who did not want to be named, said.

“On sighting the policemen attached to the man, the gunmen opened fire on them, and in the ensuing shootout, a Swiss expatriate attached to the farm, Andred Beita, and his driver, who was simply identified as Ifeanyi, were abducted by the gun-wielding kidnappers,” said the witness, who is a petty trader in the area.

“Two staff of the company, Ishaya Ibrahim and Michael Kujore, sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the hospital.”

Mr Kujore died at the state hospital in Sagamu where he was taken to.

Mr Ibrahim, however, is said to be responding to treatment at Hossannah Hospital, Ilaro, as of the time of filing this report.

Witnesses also said no police officer was injured in the shootout.

Reacting to the incident, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police and the vigilante group were on the trail of the kidnappers.

“Yes, it was true, while the victims were coming from their farm, the kidnappers ambushed them and the police escort there engaged them in a gun battle and two of them were gunned down in the process while they made way with the expatriate and one other person,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

“The police could not engage them further because of those already held hostage but by the grace of God, we shall get them all.

“We also got an AK47 with Breech number 56-3775507 loaded with nine rounds of ammunition from them.”