Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, commissioned a N67.4 million Conference Centre at the Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State.

Commissioning the project at the institution’s premises, in Ota, Ogun State, Mr Obasanjo described the upgrading of the building from a multi-purpose hall to a conference hall as a remarkable feat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference hall was renovated and upgraded by the 2020/2021 Executives of the Bells University Parents’ Forum (BUPF).

Mr Obasanjo commended the BUPF for building a world class conference centre for students, to learn in a conducive environment and also for the benefit of humanity.

The former president said that improving the quality of education and moving education forward was everyone’s responsibility, describing the facility as an effort towards making Bells University one of the best tertiary institutions in the country.

“Education is the collective responsibility of everybody and by bringing resources together it would help the nation accomplish sustainable national development,’’ he said.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Jeremiah Ojediran, commended the BUPF for the project and also for making themselves available to assist the institution in infrastructure development.

Mr Ojediran promised to interface with the forum for various purposes, while announcing that the institution’s forthcoming Matriculation and Convocation would be held at the centre.

“We shall use the multipurpose centre judiciously for human development, ”he said.

The BUPF Chairman, Rotimi Dosunmu, commended the management of the University and parents for their support, which, he said, was not taken for granted.

“The efforts of the BUPF could not be over-emphasised on various projects and interventions within the university with a view to improving the learning condition and welfare of our children,” Mr Dosunmu said.

The chairman said that the executives of BUPF spent over N75, 559, 346 on various projects within the last nine months, listing some of the projects to include reading rooms in all the halls of residence, facemasks, sanitisers and handbags for all students.

Other projects were the roofing of the students’ sport pavilion and the renovation and upgrading of the conference centre.

