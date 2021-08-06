ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Police Command had received a new public relations officer as the outgoing officer is deployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the outgoing spokesperson, assumed office in 2020 and served as the mouthpiece of the police up until August 5.

To take over from him is Adekunle Ajisebutu, a Chief Superintendent of Police, who was a one-time spokesperson for the Oyo State Police Command.

In a statement by Mr Adejobi on Friday, he said the posting was approved by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, and it is with immediate effect.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, fdc, has approved the posting of CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State, to the Force Public Relations Department, Office of the Inspector-General of Police, Force Headquarters, Garki Abuja while CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu has been posted and taken over as the new PPRO Lagos State Police Command with effect from Friday, 6th August, 2021.

“CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, before his present posting as the PPRO Lagos, was the Second-in-Command, Area E Festac Area Command, Lagos State. He was one time the PPRO Oyo State Police Command from 2015 to 2019 and PPRO Zone 11, Osogbo from 2019 to 2020,” the statement reads.

Mr Ajisebutu has worked in various capacities in the force, including PPRO Oyo State, Deputy PPRO, Ogun State, among others.

Mr Ajisebutu is an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

“With this development, Ajisebutu has taken up the responsibilities of the Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command with immediate effect and could be reached on cell phone number 08036536581,” he statement further reads.

Similarly, 13 other police commands have received new police commissioners following the approval of the IGP.

The states are Enugu, Kaduna, Abuja, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Taraba, Benue, Kogi, Jigawa, Cross River, Bayelsa, and Kebbi states.

“The posting of the Senior Officers is part of efforts at repositioning the Force for greater efficiency, stabilizing the internal security order and scaling up the fight against crimes and criminality in the country,” Frank Mba, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, said in a statement.

Mr Mba said the posting and the redeployment of the senior police officers was with immediate effect.

The IGP, Mr Baba, charged the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them by stabilising security in the country.

He enjoined citizens in the affected States to cooperate with their new Commissioners of Police for efficient service delivery.