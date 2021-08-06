ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has arrested a 21-year old armed robbery suspect with a locally made gun and four live cartridges.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer in the state, Oluwole Olusegun,made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

Mr Olusegun quoted the NSCDC Commandant, Michael Adaralewa, as saying that the suspect was arrested for allegedly stealing a cell phone on July 29 at about 9:30p.m. at Olomi Acedemy Area of Ibadan.

Mr Adaralewa said the suspect, who leads a three-man gang, was specialised in robbing innocent citizens of their possessions.

The commandant said the suspect was about to be set ablaze by a crowd after committing the offence, but was rescued by NSCDC personnel patrolling the area.

He called on Nigerians not to take law into their hands and shun juggle justice.

Mr Adaralewa said the suspect had confessed that his accomplices, now at large, were based in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspect include one locally made pistol and four live cartridges.

“The suspect will be handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.

Mr Adaralewa assured the good people of Oyo State of adequate security of lives and property as men of NSCDC would intesify effort in patrolling every nook and cranny of the state.

He further said the corps would collaborate with other sister security agencies to rid the state of criminal elements.

(NAN)