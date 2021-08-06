Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has declared Monday, August 9, as a public holiday to commemorate the Islamic new year — Hijrah 1443 AH.
The information is in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Tajudeen Lawal, on Friday in Osogbo.
The governor enjoined both Muslims and people of other religions to use the holiday to pray for the growth and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hijrah is the first day in the Islamic New Year Calendar.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION