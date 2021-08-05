ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have arrested five Oro worshippers for allegedly attacking Muslims in the Temitope area of Idi-Iroko-Ajegunle for violating their curfew.

Oro is a traditional festival held annually in most parts of south-western Nigeria in which the adherents impose several hours of curfew on the community.

In Idi-Iroko-Ajegunle, it was gathered that the adherents imposed a daytime curfew on residents since Saturday. On Tuesday, they allegedly attacked Muslims praying in their mosque for violating the curfew.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in Ogun State, told PREMIUM TIMES that five Oro worshippers involved in the attack had been arrested and charged to court.

“They injured one Islamic cleric and on several occasions, we have warned them, even the CP has gone there to talk to them but they didn’t listen,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

“There is nowhere a person or group of persons upon carrying out your religious activity will now declare curfew in daylight, what about other people who also want to worship God in their own way?

“So the Christian should not go to church, Muslims should not go to mosque and the children should not go to school? In this 21st century? No problems, these ones have been arrested and charged to court. The court admitted them on bail but they are yet to perfect their bail conditions.”

Witnesses said the Oro faithful attacked a Muslim and inflicted machete cuts on his head.

The Imam of the affected mosque, Abdul Waliy Omo-Akin, said the Oro adherents breached a court order restraining them from such a daylight festival.

“One of our members, Boka Wasiu, was injured in the head by the Oro worshipers for coming out during the festival in the daylight,” said Mr Omo-Akin.

“He left the mosque around 4 p.m. for his farm to feed the fish. He was waylaid by them and attacked.

“We were able to get hold of three of the attackers and handed them over to the police.

“We had held a meeting with the DPO last week Wednesday where he warned them against daylight ritual. They imposed the curfew since Saturday.”

“The people out of fear did not go to their place of works, markets, banks were shut, while schools also were closed.”

The leader of the Oro adherents could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.